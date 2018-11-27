Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 263,960 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,960 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $61,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

