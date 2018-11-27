Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases 503,897 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,897 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $54,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,165,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,494 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,410 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,032.6% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,685,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,453,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,895 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $27,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,460.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $161,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $234,492 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases 503,897 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-purchases-503897-shares-of-huntsman-co-hun.html.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.