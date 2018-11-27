Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Acquires 69,573 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,856 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Autodesk worth $64,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $104,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of ADSK opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-acquires-69573-shares-of-autodesk-inc-adsk.html.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.