Cardlytics (CDLX) versus Yandex (YNDX) Head to Head Review

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -32.03% N/A -25.60% Yandex 37.72% 12.70% 9.71%

This table compares Cardlytics and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $130.37 million 2.21 -$19.64 million ($8.02) -1.77 Yandex $1.63 billion 5.81 $152.40 million $0.81 35.68

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cardlytics and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Yandex 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cardlytics currently has a consensus price target of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 70.67%. Yandex has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.02%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Yandex.

Summary

Yandex beats Cardlytics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a tour aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to adapt their android phones to fit their style and fill it with content from all over the Internet. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

