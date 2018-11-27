CardioComm Solutions (EKG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of CardioComm Solutions Inc (CVE:EKG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 42648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.37.

About CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiary, CardioView Inc, develops software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. Its technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

