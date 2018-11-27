Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of CM opened at $85.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $84.03 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,758,000 after purchasing an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 402,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,655,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 796,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.