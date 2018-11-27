Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $38,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,821,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,119,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,132,000 after purchasing an additional 982,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,647,000 after purchasing an additional 832,413 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,991,000 after acquiring an additional 601,582 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 388,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,145,000 after acquiring an additional 278,427 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-raises-holdings-in-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.