Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 12,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,407,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $156,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,519,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,278,785,000 after buying an additional 3,046,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,366,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $747,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,705 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

