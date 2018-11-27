Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $35.92 Million Stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 85.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $35,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $599,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $148,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $257,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,605 shares of company stock worth $7,586,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

