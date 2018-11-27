Campbell Soup (CPB) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a $42.00 price target by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.6% in the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

