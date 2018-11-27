Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $703,000 Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

EMQQ opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $43.50.

