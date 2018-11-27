Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $668,000 Position in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 11,804.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTC. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSE:LTC opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 86.31%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At September 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states, comprising 103 assisted living communities, 95 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

