Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $646,000 Holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B (PZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,536 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000.

PZA opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0673 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

