Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Debt Trading 0.5% Higher

An issue of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) debt rose 0.5% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $89.49. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P news, EVP A Anderson William bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $41,644.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David West Griffin bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $72,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,710.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,005 shares of company stock worth $265,659 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 22.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 485.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 407,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

