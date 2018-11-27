Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a C$4.85 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.95% from the company’s current price.

CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE:CFW traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.11. 666,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,544. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.07.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.