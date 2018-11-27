CalAmp (CAMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CalAmp to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. First Analysis set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CalAmp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.36 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,586.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $436,140. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 50.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 361,001 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

