CAE (CAE) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.20

News coverage about CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CAE earned a news sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted CAE’s analysis:

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/cae-cae-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-2-20.html.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.