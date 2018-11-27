Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 244,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 100,404 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 414,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 126,075 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 888,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 488,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares during the period. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,276,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $394,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Randall Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Bank of America raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

