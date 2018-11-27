Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 17,146 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.54% of Roper Technologies worth $471,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $126,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 82.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $285.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $252.23 and a 12-month high of $312.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $223,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $686,758. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

