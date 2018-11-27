Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $242,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,005.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

