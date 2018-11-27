Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $131,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

