Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) versus J.W. Mays (MAYS) Financial Contrast

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management and J.W. Mays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 0 6 0 3.00 J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than J.W. Mays.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. J.W. Mays does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and J.W. Mays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $40.79 billion 1.07 $1.46 billion N/A N/A J.W. Mays $19.30 million 4.12 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than J.W. Mays.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and J.W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 5.10% 3.52% 1.34% J.W. Mays 15.39% 1.15% 0.92%

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.W. Mays has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of J.W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of J.W. Mays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats J.W. Mays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

