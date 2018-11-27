Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (WU) Price Target at $18.40

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.
WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.
WU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 105,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,120. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.
In other The Western Union news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $41,368.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at $984,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in The Western Union by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 134,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in The Western Union by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 502,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 282,877 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,621,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,340,000.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
