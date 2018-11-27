Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (WU) Price Target at $18.40

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

WU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 105,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,120. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $41,368.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,775 shares in the company, valued at $984,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in The Western Union by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 134,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in The Western Union by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 502,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 282,877 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,621,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,340,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

