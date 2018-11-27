Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Price Target at $287.50

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 287.50 ($3.76).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKS. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Steve Rowe sold 38,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £108,043.74 ($141,178.28).

LON:MKS traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 309.60 ($4.05). The stock had a trading volume of 9,345,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 274.30 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

