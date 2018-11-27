Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Price Target at $84.00

Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Independent Bank has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

