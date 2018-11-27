Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Price Target at $84.00

Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Independent Bank has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $95.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
Featured Story: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.