Brokerages Set Goldcorp Inc. (G) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Goldcorp from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Jason Mark Attew sold 8,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total transaction of C$95,764.38. Also, Director David Willis Splett sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total value of C$28,736.34. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,599 shares of company stock worth $443,022.

Shares of TSE:G traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.40. 1,354,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31. Goldcorp has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$19.32.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$811.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$925.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldcorp will post 0.429999999316375 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

