Brokerages Set Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Target Price at $19.50

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,866. The company has a market cap of $310.30 million, a PE ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 0.26. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.93 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

