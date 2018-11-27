Brokerages Set $21.67 Price Target for Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Urovant Sciences an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UROV. Cowen began coverage on Urovant Sciences in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urovant Sciences in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Urovant Sciences in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Lp Qvt acquired 2,678,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $37,499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $697,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Urovant Sciences
Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.
