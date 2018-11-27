Brokerages Expect Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sanchez Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.09. Sanchez Energy reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanchez Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanchez Energy.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $277.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

SN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price target on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

SN opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.86. Sanchez Energy has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

In other Sanchez Energy news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 74.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 120,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

