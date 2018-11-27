Brokerages Expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. CommVault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 860 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $59,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $304,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 134.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.51, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.40.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.