Brokerages Expect CDW (CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Brokerages expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. CDW reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $16.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 6,138 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $532,901.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,364,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,753.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,252 shares of company stock worth $7,918,866. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 149.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 62.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 82.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.02. CDW has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.