Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $773.06 Million

Analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will announce sales of $773.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.62 million to $797.45 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $757.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $737.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE:CTB opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.