Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,894,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,686,172 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $614,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of BMY opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-shares-sold-by-fmr-llc.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.