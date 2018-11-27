Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Earning Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bristol-Myers Squibb earned a daily sentiment score of 2.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Bristol-Myers Squibb’s analysis:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

