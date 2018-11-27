Brighthouse Financial (BHF) & Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) Head to Head Contrast

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brighthouse Financial does not pay a dividend.

Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $6.84 billion 0.68 -$378.00 million N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance $450.70 million 0.83 $51.54 million N/A N/A

Kansas City Life Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial 1.33% 5.49% 0.34% Kansas City Life Insurance 10.23% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brighthouse Financial and Kansas City Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 2 9 2 0 2.00 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus price target of $55.15, indicating a potential upside of 39.67%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities; and final arrangements planning, social security and retirement income replacement, and charitable giving life insurance products. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.