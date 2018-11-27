Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Peter Cowan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.66 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of A$58,320.00 ($41,361.70).

Shares of ASX BRG traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$10.97 ($7.78). The company had a trading volume of 331,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,067. Breville Group Ltd has a one year low of A$9.78 ($6.94) and a one year high of A$14.18 ($10.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Breville Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Breville Group Ltd (BRG) Insider Acquires A$58,320.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/breville-group-ltd-brg-insider-acquires-a58320-00-in-stock.html.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.