Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 146.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, Chairman Michael F. Mahoney sold 116,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $4,185,976.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023,104 shares in the company, valued at $72,588,971.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $180,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,386 shares of company stock worth $16,373,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.32.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

