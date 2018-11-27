Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,342,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $288,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,136,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 329,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 417,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $132.82. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

