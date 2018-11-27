Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Macquarie set a $315.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.99.

NFLX stock opened at $261.43 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.38 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 78,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $20,840,412.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,840,412.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $7,361,323.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,150 shares of company stock valued at $108,858,971. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

