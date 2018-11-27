Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $9.05 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

