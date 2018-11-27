BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $146,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $237,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 33.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $255,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of BWA opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In related news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,972 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

