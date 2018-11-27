Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) & Granite City Food & Brewery (GCFB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Granite City Food & Brewery does not pay a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Granite City Food & Brewery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.21 billion 0.43 $100.24 million $1.36 14.65 Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 2.68% 196.28% 6.22% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bloomin’ Brands and Granite City Food & Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 8 3 0 2.27 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus target price of $23.22, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant with an upscale casual dining theme that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant, which offers American cuisine environment. As of December 27, 2016, it operated 36 Granite City restaurants in 14 states; and 5 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 5 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

