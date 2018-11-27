Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,488 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $148,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $98.68 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.91, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $1,530,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,497 shares of company stock valued at $71,415,484 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,488 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/blair-william-co-il-sells-4488-shares-of-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.