Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $113,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,913,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after buying an additional 83,258 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Fortive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 83,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fortive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,448,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $34,833.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,802.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $35,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

