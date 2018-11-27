BlackRock Inc. Has $1.64 Billion Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,986,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.95% of M&T Bank worth $1,643,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $153,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $4,531,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

