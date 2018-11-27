BlackRock Inc. Has $1.50 Billion Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,157,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,500,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.72.

Shares of PH stock opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/blackrock-inc-has-1-50-billion-holdings-in-parker-hannifin-corp-ph.html.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.