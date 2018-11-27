bitJob (STU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $492,198.00

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One bitJob token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and YoBit. bitJob has a total market cap of $492,198.00 and $15,474.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitJob has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.02390894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00127418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00186932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.08592130 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,805,116 tokens. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io . bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

