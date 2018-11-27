BitAsean One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (BAS)

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One BitAsean token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitAsean has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. BitAsean has a total market cap of $3,168.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.02324961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00127829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00186750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.08584377 BTC.

About BitAsean

BitAsean launched on June 3rd, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitAsean is www.bitasean.org . BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitAsean

BitAsean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitAsean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitAsean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitAsean using one of the exchanges listed above.

