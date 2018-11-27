BidaskClub Upgrades Sleep Number (SNBR) to Strong-Buy

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $438.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.90 million. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 490.11% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $76,970.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,006 shares of company stock worth $973,550 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

