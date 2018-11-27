BidaskClub Upgrades Kindred Biosciences (KIN) to “Buy”

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.25. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,594.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Townsend sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,469.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,960. 15.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.